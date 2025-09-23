Mixed success for Bedford Hockey Club as the league season begins

Ladies' 6s goalscorer, Kat

There were highs and lows across the club, as Bedford Hockey Club's teams kicked off their league runs.

Saturday’s game started well for Bedford’s Ladies’ First XI, away to Ipswich, with Kate Costin opening the scoring, but Ipswich fought back, netting two and taking the win, 2-1, in their opening league fixture. Bedford play in front of a home crowd this coming weekend, when Chelmsford travel to Chester Road for a 2 o’clock push back.

The Ladies’ Second XI also opened their league run with a loss, a solitary goal by Bedford’s Bella Holt unable to match Saffron Walden’s 4 goal tally. Bedford travel to Letchworth this Saturday.

There was a fantastic team performance, and an exciting start to the season, for the Ladies Third XI, away to St Albans. Ella Robert’s brilliant goal, after dribbling around the defenders and keeper, secured the 1-0 Bedford victory.

Men's 5s press on goal

It was a 1-0 win for the Ladies’ Fourth XI, too, Bedford’s goal coming in the 23rd minute, from some amazing passing between the forwards, with a great diving finish from Bea Burak. Player of the match was Jess Downing, her solid performance in defence helping to keep the Saffron Walden opposition at bay. Bedford travel to Welwyn Garden City for their forthcoming fixture.

After heading to St Albans, the Ladies Fifth XI suffered a tough 7-1 defeat, against a very strong opposition, Bedford’s single goal coming from Louise Bulzis’ stick. They will hope to put the loss behind them this weekend, when they host Royston at Chester Road.

It was Saffron Walden who opened the scoring in the Ladies’ Sixth XI match, 12 minutes into play. Whilst a competitive match followed, with end-to -end action, Bedford left their goal scoring until the closing phase of the game, when Kat Presley brought the scores level on the 64th minute. Kat’s leveller was followed up by a fantastic strike on goal by youngster, Mariella Pompa, that gave Bedford the victory, with just 2 minutes remaining on the clock. Bedford travel to Chiltern on Saturday.

In the Men’s First XI league match, Bedford took the lead just 2 minutes in, with a Finn Lever goal from open play putting Bedford on the scoreboard. It was a short-lived lead, though, Saffron Walden pulling level immediately after the restart.

As the half-time whistle approached, a Penalty Stroke was awarded to Bedford, the ball skilfully slotted into the back of the net by Richard Evans. There was a feeling of déjà vu, however, when immediately following the restart, Saffron Walden were awarded a Penalty Stroke, bringing the score to 2-2.

With the clock ticking down in the second half, a second Finn Lever goal saw Bedford regain the lead, only for Saffron Walden to be awarded a second Penalty Stroke, which was duly converted.

There was frustration for Bedford, when a goal that would have seen them take the lead, once more, was disallowed, with further despair as Walden made a quick break on the attack, ending in a reverse stick strike that found the back of the goal and gave Saffron Walden the win, 4-3. Bedford will pick themselves up for their next battle away to Blueharts on Saturday.

Old Southendian took an early lead, ten minutes into the Men’s Second XI match, a scoreline that remained unaltered until Bedford equalised, with a goal by Cameron Brown, at the start of the second half. It was a second goal by Old Southendian that clinched the victory for them. Bedford will hope to impress a home crowd this weekend when Letchworth visit.

The Men’s Third XI had a dominant 5-0 victory over St Albans, two goal from Lee Hoggett along with ones from James Oakley, Richard MacDonald and Joshua Lincoln, giving Bedford the points. They travel to Blueharts this weekend.

It was a narrow loss for the Men’s Fourth XI, against Blueharts. The three goals, from Sandeep Sira, Jeremy Woodrow and Richard Fromrow, falling just one short of Blueharts’ tally. It’s a home fixture for Bedford this coming Saturday, when Vauxhall travel.

St Albans opened the scoring in the Men’s Fifth XI match, but two penalty corner goals, one to James Logan and the other Alex Smallwood, put Bedford 2-1 up, until St Albans equalised in the second half, the match ending 2-all. Bedford travel to Letchworth this weekend.

There was a 3-2 victory for the Men’s Sixth XI, with goals from Craig Westley, Duncan Talbot and Richard Jackson. They will hope for a further win, playing on home turf at the weekend, when Potters Bar visit.

It was a tough fixture for the Men’s Seventh XI, against a strong Old Haberdashers opposition. The consolation goal for Bedford, in their 3-1 defeat, coming 20 minutes into the game, off the stick of James Sceats. Bedford will welcome Letchworth to Chester Road on Saturday.