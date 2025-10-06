Masters’ thriller sees Bedford take the win over England LX

Bedford Masters v England LX

Bedford Men’s Masters squad tasted victory on Sunday when they welcomed the England LX Men’s team to Chester Road, providing the LX squad with a training fixture.

The England players travelled from across the country to play and provided both keepers, to enable each to have match practice.

England dominated initially, with much of the attacking action being towards the Bedford goal. As the match played out, however, Bedford started putting together some penetrating runs, Steve Billham opening the scoring in the first half, following up with another in the second. A third came for Bedford, a hard-hit ball into the top corner, from the stick of Ben Beveridge. Great defending from Bedford, and a dramatic save in the closing phase of the match, by John Lovell, the LX keeper playing for Bedford, had him keep a clean sheet.

In Saturday’s league action, there were a win and a loss for the club’s First XI squads.

Kelly Bingham, Kate Costin and SJ McDonald all got on the scorecard, along with Sherri Fensom, for the Ladies' 1s

The Ladies’ First Team enjoyed a highly competitive fixture, away to Cambridge, the teams matching each other for goals when, with time ticking down, Bedford snatched the win, 5-4. Goals came from Sherri Fensom, Kate Costin (2), SJ McDonald and Kelly Bingham.

Despite going 2-0 up against Harleston Magpies, who had travelled to Bedford’s home ground to face the Men’s First Team, the match ended 6-2 to Harleston, Bedford, having several youngsters experiencing Premier League action for the first time this season, and the team still finding their feet against experienced opponents. Bedford’s goals came from a Penalty Corner, converted by Finn Lever, adding to his growing tally for the season, and a Penalty Stroke, put away by Richard Evans.

Across other league fixtures, there was a win for the Ladies’ Seconds, 4-0 over Old Loughtonians, goals for Bella Holt (2), Beth Noble and Cheryll Wilson.

The Men’s Seconds lost, 4-2, away to Hertford, Bedford’s goals from Adam Priston and Josh Ratu.

There were draws for both Third Elevens, against Hertford teams, the ladies with a 3-3 away draw, goals from Emma Burak (2) and Rebecca Stabler. The men, meanwhile, drew at home, 4-4, goals from Lee Hoggett (2), Alex Turner and Simba Chigwada.

It was losses for the club’s Fourth Teams, the ladies going 5-0 down against Luton Town’s First XI and the men, 2-1, away to Hertford.

A 3-3 draw was secured by the Ladies’ Fifth Team, away to Hertford, from a Penalty flick, by Joy Leeson, and Penalty Corner goals by Jessica Leach and Taryn da Silva, whilst the men clinched an excellent 5-0 win against Welwyn Garden City.

There was a win for the Ladies’ Sixes, 3-1 over Hertford, goals from Lucy Wilson, Maddison Taylor and Nicola Reddy. The scoreline in the men’s match was, also, 3-1, but in Rickmansworth’s favour, Bedford’s goal by Simon Rees.

Finally, whilst the Ladies’ Seventh Team were unlucky to go 2-1 down to Luton’s Second Team, the men enjoyed a decisive 6-0 triumph over Letchworth.