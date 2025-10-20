Keepers save the day

Men's 1s keeper, Phil Morris

It was Ipswich who opened the scoring in the Men’s First Team fixture, just 5 minutes into the match, from a penalty corner.

End-to-end action followed, with shots on goal at both ends, Bedford keeper and Man of the Match, Philip Morris, making some dramatic saves to keep Bedford in the game. It wasn’t until the 32nd minute that Bedford’s Alex Drummond found the back of the net, at a Penalty Corner, to bring the scores level. 1-1 the final score.

The Ladies’ First Eleven, meanwhile, returned home jubilant, after a 5-0 victory over Cambridge University, goals from Ellie Scott (2), Kate Costin (2) and Aine Gransden. The win has Bedford sitting second, with a game in hand, over current top of the table Cambridge City. It’s a home game for Bedford this coming weekend, when they take on 10th place Bury St Edmunds, with a 13.15 push back at the Chester Road pitches.

There was a fantastic win, too, for the Men’s Second Team, hammering their Brentwood opponents 5-0, the first goal coming from the stick of Arran De Sousa-Butterworth, just a minute into the match, following up with his second on the 15-minute mark. Two further goals came from Rhys Badman, the fifth being bagged by Oscar Jenkins.

Ladies' 2s Players' Player, keeper Alma Vochin

It was victory, too, for the Ladies’ Second Eleven, three goals from open play securing the points for Bedford, over St Albans, 3-1. Goals came from Alex Day, Cheryll Wilson and Ella Roberts. Votes for Players’ Player saw the award being shared by young keeper, Alma Vochin and Rebecca Budd.

Luck ran out for both the club’s Third Teams, each playing Bishop’s Stortford oppositions, the men suffering a 3-0 defeat. The ladies, meanwhile, were unfortunate to go 3-2 down, having taken a 2-1 lead in the 54th minute, only for Stortford to equalise, and then take the win, in the final minute of the game.

It was another Bishop’s Stortford team that dominated in the Men’s Fourth Team match, Bedford returning home deflated, after a 6-0 defeat.

The Ladies’ Fourth Eleven also lost out, going 2-0 down to Berkhamsted & Hemel

Ladies' 6s Players' Player, Charlotte Toombs

There was a triumphant journey back to Bedford from Berkhamsted & Hemel, however, for the Ladies’ Fifth Team, goals by Jasmine Moon, Joy Leeson and Ali Woodward, giving Bedford the 3-1 win.

Whilst the Men’s Fifth Eleven took an early lead, against Hertford, with a goal from Elliot Potter in the 8th minute, Hertford pulled two goals back, the second with just 2 minutes left on the clock, to take the game, 2-1.

It was a 4-0 loss for the Men’s Sixth Team, away to Hertford, but a win for the ladies, 1-0 over Bishop’s Stortford. The win came with a goal from Danielle Shaw, but it was thanks to fantastic keeping, by Bedford’s Players’ Player, Charlotte Toombs, that Stortford failed to get on the scoresheet.

There was a Bye for the Men’s Sevens, but back-to-back away games for the ladies. Saturday ended with a disappointing 2-0 loss to Shefford & Sandy, but there was elation on Sunday, when they returned with a 3-1 victory over Saffron Walden.