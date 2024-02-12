Hull gives golfing clinic to winners on The Shires Junior Golf Tour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John O’Gaunt Golf Club was the host venue for a special day for three young golfers as they received an intimate coaching clinic from one of the world’s top golfers, courtesy of The Shires Junior Golf Tour.

Georgia Mundy, who is a member at Bedfordshire Golf Club, and Leicestershire youngsters Oliver Goodman and Caelan Beveridge gained tips and advice from five-time Solheim Cup player Charley Hull.

Hull, who developed her short game as a teenager at the Bedfordshire course, used the club simulator to show the juniors how to warm-up, before going out on to the course to teach them how to hit bunker shots, chips, putts and iron play.

With the world number eight being an ambassador for The Shires Junior Golf Tour, the three youngsters earned the opportunity to meet last year’s runner-up in the British Open and US Open, after winning their respective divisions in the 2023 Shires Grand Final.

To make the day even more special for all the participants, BBC Look East came along to film the day, as well as conducting interviews afterwards with everyone involved.

The Shires Junior Golf Tour run competitions for boys and girls of all ages and abilities at courses in the counties of Bedfordshire, Northamptonshire, Leicestershire & Rutland and Warwickshire.

Events on the 2024 schedule are quickly filling up, with tournaments taking place at championship venues like Forest of Arden, Luffenham Heath, Collingtree Park, Dunstable Downs and The Millbrook.