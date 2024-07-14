Hometown Victory! UKTI Brings Home 21 Medals!

By Sigita Emin
Contributor
Published 14th Jul 2024, 13:12 BST
Local Heroes Strike Gold: UKTI England Shines at the World Championships!

In an outstanding display of skill and determination, the UKTI England team, otherly known as UKTI Martial Arts comprised of talented martial artists originally from Luton & Dunstable, Bedford & London returned triumphant from the World ITF Taekwon-Do Championships in Edinburgh. Competing against the best in the world, these local heroes clinched an impressive 21 medals, bringing pride and glory to their hometown.

This remarkable achievement was made possible under the expert guidance of UKTI Martial Arts President and Grandmaster Hiron John 9th Dan, International Instructor & Head coach Mr. Liam John 6th Dan, and Coach Mrs. Jeanette Rose 2nd Dan. Their leadership and dedication have propelled the team to new heights, showcasing the power of perseverance and community spirit.

UKTI Martial Arts runs weekly sessions in and around Luton, Dunstable, Bedford, and London, as well as many other area's of the UK teaching 9 different styles of martial arts. Catering to ages 4-75, they are a 5-star rated club dedicated to fostering talent, self-confidence, fitness and discipline to people of all levels.

UKTI TeamUKTI Team
Join the best around, and discover what separates us from the rest! Start your journey will UKTI Martial Arts and have the option to become a future champion! - www.ukti.info

Congratulations to our UKTI champions!

