Home thrillers for Bedford Hockey Club’s first elevens

Ladies' 1s Keeper

Chester Road enjoyed the spectacle of both the Ladies’ and Men’s First Teams playing at the home ground on Saturday (11th October), both hosting Broxbourne opponents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kate Costin opened the scoring for the ladies from open play, just 8 minutes into the match, Bedford extending their lead, from a converted Penalty Corner by Ellie Scott, with 41 minutes gone.

After being prevented from finding the back of the net, by some spectacular saves from Bedford’s keeper, Leanne Sargeant, Broxbourne took a consolation goal, from a Penalty Corner in the 45th minute. Final score, 2-1 to Bedford, with Players’ Player votes going to Sherri Fensom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next up, the men, and what a performance. Richard Evans took Bedford 2-0 up within the first 10 minutes, with two Penalty Corner goals. End-to-end action followed, the men’s keeper, Phil Morris, blocking all Broxbourne’s shots on goal, until Broxbourne managed to slip a solitary goal into the back of the net.

Men's 1s keeper, save of the day

On the 30th minute, Bedford extended their lead again, with a goal from open play, by youngster, Harry Pybus. A Penalty Stroke, with a minute remaining on the clock, gave Richard Evans his hat-trick, and Bedford the 4-1 victory.

It was a win and a draw for the Second Teams. The ladies’ victory was a 3-1 win, over their Broxbourne opponents, with goals to Harriet Potter and Bella Holt (2). The men, meanwhile, drew 4-4 against Sudbury, goals for Lee Hoggett (2), Oscar Jenkins and Arran De Sousa-Butterworth.

There were mixed fortunes for the Third Teams.

In the ladies’ fixture, it was Harpenden who opened the scoring, midway through the first half. Just when it was looking as though they would walk away with the win, Bedford’s Emma Burak launched herself at the ball, tipping it past the Harpenden keeper, to bring the draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Burak forces the draw

The men had travelled away to Stevenage and felt the full force of their First Team opponents, suffering a painful 9-1 defeat.

The Ladies’ Fourth Team were also left smarting, after travelling to Stevenage. They returned deflated, their tough battle, against Stevenage’s First XI, ending in a 7-0 loss.

The Men’s Fourth XI hosted Harpenden, Bedford enjoying the home advantage to take a 5-0 victory, Kieran Farrer and Sam Ross bagging two goals apiece, with Steven Adams clinching the 5th.

Neither side, in the Ladies’ Fifth Team match, had managed to net any goals, until Harpenden, frustratingly, as Bedford had dominated for much of their match, slipped a goal past the Bedford defence in the 52nd minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The men, also playing Harpenden, were very restrained until the second half of their match, when they finally set about scoring some goals. The opener, by James Logan, released the floodgates, Tony Gammon (2) and Elliot Potter (2), finishing off the job, 5-2 to Bedford.

Despite a fightback by the Ladies’ Sixth XI, Bedford drawing level after Harpenden had taken a 2-0 lead, it wasn’t to be Bedford’s day, Harpenden stealing the win with a minute left on the clock, 3-2 to Harpenden.

It was the Men’s Sixes who took the win in their match, 1-0 over Stevenage, Craig Westley giving Bedford the victory in the 47th minute.

There was a bye for the Ladies’ Seventh Team, who will return to action this coming Saturday, but the men took a very healthy 4-0 win, away to Broxbourne.