Hockey for all ages at Bedford Hockey Club

Both the Men’s and Ladies’ First XI's fell to their opponents.

Whilst it was yet another high scoring game for the men, the match finished with Bedford, frustratingly, 3-5 down to Broxbourne, although the result doesn’t impact Bedford’s third place in their Premier Division. This coming weekend they travel away to Ipswich, who sit one place behind, but with a 4-point gap.

The ladies knew they were in for a challenge, travelling away to top of the table Loughborough Students, just managing a consolation goal, from the stick of Alexa Wilson, in the 3-1 scoreline. They have a home fixture this coming Saturday when they host University of Birmingham.

The Men’s Second XI moved 2 goals closer to top of the table Luton, after a phenomenal 9-0 triumph over Shefford & Sandy, Luton only managing a 7-0 result in their fixture. Bedford and Luton are level on points, but with Luton now just 12 goals ahead on goal difference.

Bedford’s goal scorers, in their victory, included James Champion, Finn Lever (2), Alyn Meredith, Rob Tarrant and Rhys Badman. The squad head away to Bishop’s Stortford this Saturday, who sit bottom of the table. Luton, meanwhile, head to Chester Road to take on Bedford’s Third XI, who play in the same division as Bedford’s Twos.

It was back to a more dominant performance for the Ladies’ Second Team, returning from Upminster with a 4-1 win under their belt. It’s a home fixture this Saturday, fourth place Bedford taking on ninth place Letchworth.

Both the club’s Third XI's finished their matches with 1-1 draws.

The men’s deadlock was away to Broxbourne. They will hope to benefit from a home advantage this weekend when, above-mentioned top of the table, Luton Town, travel.

The ladies’ result came against Hertford, the match having remained scoreless until late into the second half, when Hertford got the opener, from a Penalty Corner, only for play to head to the other end of the pitch and Bedford to bring the scores level with a Penalty Corner of their own, on the 64th minute. They head away to Harpenden this weekend in the search of further points.

It was a loss for the Men’s Fourth Team, away to Blueharts, their opponents taking the win 4-2. Ninth place Bedford host seventh place Rickmansworth in their upcoming game.

The Ladies’ Fourth team, meanwhile, will have to wait for a rearranged fixture after their early morning match, away to Stevenage, was hit by frost. Despite the postponement, Bedford remain in top spot, above Luton Town, with Bedford also having the game in hand. Ninth place Rickmansworth will come to Bedford’s home ground this Saturday.

There were losses for both Fifth XI's.

The men were on home soil, but it was the visiting Hertford who took the win, 3-1, in a feisty fixture, Bedford having taken the lead in the first half, but Hertford bagging all three of their goals in the second. Tenth place Bedford head to second place Blueharts on Saturday.

In the ladies’ game, Broxbourne took an early lead, just 3 minutes into the match. Whilst Bedford dominated much of the play throughout the rest of the contest, the Broxbourne defence held firm, preventing Bedford from being able to monopolise on their goal-scoring opportunities. It’s a local derby this weekend, when fifth place Bedford head down the road to bottom of the table Shefford & Sandy.

The Men’s Sixth XI had their local derby with the Shefford & Sandy Men’s Third Team on Saturday, when Bedford paid them a visit, Bedford sitting top of the table after the 4-2 win and Shefford & Sandy in third. Royston will travel to Chester Road this weekend, when Bedford will hope for further points, Royston sitting in sixth position.

It was frost stopped play for the Ladies’ Sixes, who will have to wait to play their match away to Chiltern. They have a home fixture this weekend, hosting Letchworth. Letchworth sit top of the table, with Bedford in sixth, so a competitive match is guaranteed.

The Men’s Sevens secured a solid win over Rickmansworth, 5-1 the final scoreline, with two goals from Luke Killen aiding the victory. They are away in Hertford this Saturday.

An evenly balanced match played out between the Ladies’ Sevens and Luton Town’s Second XI, Luton opening the scoring, but Bedford pulling back level with a goal by Mariella Pompa. Bedford trek to Potters Bar this weekend.

Sunday saw fixtures at either end of the age spectrum, with the boys’ and girls’ Under 14 teams in action, and an Over 50s Mixed friendly between Bedford and Peterborough.

The junior matches were both triangular fixtures, the girls playing Blueharts and Bishop’s Stortford, whilst the boys stepped up for games against Old Loughts and Ipswich.

The girls headed to Bishop’s Stortford for their triangular, of two forty-minute games, captain, Jess, leading the girls on pitch. First up was Bishop’s Stortford, and Bedford pressed from the off, with plenty of attacking play, the pressure being rewarded with a goal on the 14th minute by Isla. There was more of the same in the second half, with Bedford showing some great ball passing skills. Final score 1-0 to Bedford.

After a 5-minute break, the girls were back on pitch, this time against Blueharts. Mirroring the first match, there was lots of attacking play and fantastic teamwork. Persistence paid off, once more, when Molly drove into the D, passed the ball to Jasmin, who slotted the ball passed the keeper on the 18th minute. Blueharts came back strongly in the second half, but the Bedford defence held firm, keeping the scoreline 1-0. 2 games, 2 goals, 2 wins and 0 goals conceded.

The boys travelled to Essex for their fixtures, taking a very young squad, most of the players being under 13, with some under 12s and under 11s stepping up. The team spirit and work rate were creditable, playing their two matches back-to-back. The 11-a-side format is still new to some of the younger players but, whilst some goals were conceded, many more were successfully defended, and Bedford scored a well-deserved goal towards the end of the second match.