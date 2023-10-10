Harpur Trust gives grant to Bedford squash club originally opened by footballing legend Brian Clough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A community squash club originally opened by footballing legend Brian Clough has been given a new lease of life thanks to a grant from the Harpur Trust.

The revered Nottingham Forest manager cut the ribbon when Carlton Squash Club – located on the Emmaus site in the village of Carlton – first welcomed players on to its courts in 1980, over four decades ago.

Since then the club, which boasts two courts and is one of very few in the country to be located outside a town or city, has played an invaluable role helping the local community to stay fit and healthy.

Football legend Brian Clough opening Carlton Squash Club

However, time has taken its toll on the club and its changing facilities and courts were in desperate need of renovation.

Club chair Simon North said: “We were planning some big fundraising events to celebrate our fortieth birthday, but sadly the Covid-19 pandemic put that on hold.

“We applied to Sport England for help, but they told us that squash was not a priority at the moment, which seemed a shame given that it can be enjoyed by people of any age and ability.

“Luckily, when we talked to the Harpur Trust and discussed our situation and the benefits we provide for the local community, they shared our vision and helped us with the funding that we needed.”

Carlton Squash Club members in action on the revamped courts

Lucy Bardner, community programmes director at the Harpur Trust, said: “Supporting the local community through our grants programme is a core part of what we do at The Harpur Trust.

“We were delighted to help Carlton Squash club refurbish its facilities to encourage more members of the community, who face barriers to accessing sports, to take up squash.

“We’re so pleased members of the Emmaus community will be able to also benefit from the grant.

“Our grants provide essential funding to a variety of diverse groups in the borough, which focus on education, recreation and support for people facing hardship.”

Thanks to the support of the Harpur Trust and other fundraising efforts by the club, players at Carlton can now enjoy top-of-the-range changing facilities, redecorated communal areas, and totally renovated courts that include state-of-the art LED lighting systems and glass doors.

Simon added: “Our courts can now compete with the best facilities offered by much bigger clubs. Our new LED lights are more environmentally friendly as well as being much brighter, while glass doors offer greater security for those on court.”

One thing Simon can’t explain, however, is the club’s link to Brian Clough. “All we know is that he was a keen squash player, but his connection to the club is lost in the mists of time.

“I just hope that he’d be proud that the little club he opened all those years’ ago is still going strong and continues to provide an invaluable service to our local community.”