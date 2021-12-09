Willie wins Salvers event, juniors celebrated at Bedford and County Golf Club

Juniors with their trophies

Bedford and County Golf Club’s annual Richardson Christmas Salvers competition was an early shot gun start and saw 65 hardy golfers taking part, facing a wet couple of hours to start their round before the conditions improved slightly.

Despite the weather, some very good stableford scores were returned, with almost 50 per cent of the field scoring 30 points or more.

The eventual winner was Trevor Willie with an excellent 41 points.

Second place went to Michael Duggan with 40 points and in third place was Frank Flynn with 38 points.

This was the first competition for the new Senior Men’s Captain Roger.

The juniors have recently held their awards evening where the many achievements of the youngsters were recognised.

The club is delighted to have a European champion (Kai Williams) and a member of the England Regional squad (Connor Tallentire) as well as many representatives at county level as part of the junior section.

Farewell, and thanks for a great year, was said to Dan Arden, retiring Junior Captain, and best wishes for a great 2022 to incoming Junior Captain Kai Williams.