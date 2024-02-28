Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This is played on the nearest Tuesday to Valentine’s Day and sees teams of ladies and men sign up with a subsequent draw for partners.

It did rain all day but an enjoyable match – over just 13 holes – saw Linda Stock and Neil Hodgkins amass 31 points to win it ahead of runners-up Heather Nolan and Tom Inskip, with 29 points.

