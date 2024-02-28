News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

Tinder Cup success for Linda Stock and Neil Hodgkins

Despite so much rain, the Bedford & County Golf Club were to able to stage their annual competition for the Tinder Cup.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 28th Feb 2024, 15:44 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

This is played on the nearest Tuesday to Valentine’s Day and sees teams of ladies and men sign up with a subsequent draw for partners.

It did rain all day but an enjoyable match – over just 13 holes – saw Linda Stock and Neil Hodgkins amass 31 points to win it ahead of runners-up Heather Nolan and Tom Inskip, with 29 points.

The Bedfordshire County Golf Union also held their AGM where Bedford & County Ladies' Juliette Withey, Gill Westgate, Julie Sargeant, Wendy Haslam, and Claire Cummings received their trophy as winners of the County Scratch League for 2023 from president Simon Kimber.

Related topics:AGM