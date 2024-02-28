Tinder Cup success for Linda Stock and Neil Hodgkins
This is played on the nearest Tuesday to Valentine’s Day and sees teams of ladies and men sign up with a subsequent draw for partners.
It did rain all day but an enjoyable match – over just 13 holes – saw Linda Stock and Neil Hodgkins amass 31 points to win it ahead of runners-up Heather Nolan and Tom Inskip, with 29 points.
The Bedfordshire County Golf Union also held their AGM where Bedford & County Ladies' Juliette Withey, Gill Westgate, Julie Sargeant, Wendy Haslam, and Claire Cummings received their trophy as winners of the County Scratch League for 2023 from president Simon Kimber.