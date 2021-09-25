Three holes-in-one in a week for lucky golfers at a Bedford club

Frank Flynn with playing partner Ron Etheridge after his latest hole-in-one at Bedford & County

Remember the saying about buses – you wait for ages and then three come at once – well at Bedford & County they had three holes-in-one in a week!

First to succeed was Clive Burchett (pictured below left) on the 2nd hole on September 6, then Dave Smith (below right) on the 16th hole on September 11 and finally Frank Flynn on the 5th hole on September 12. For Frank (pictured above with playing partner Ron Etheridge) this now means he has achieved a hole-in-one on each of the club’s five par 3 holes.

The ladies Audrey Bradley Trophy at Bedford & County Golf Club – a fourball betterball competition – saw a win for Jenny Prior and Rosie Wallace with 45 points over Shelagh Cormack and Brenda Gibbons who came in with 42 points.

Dave Smith hit a hole-in-one on Bedford & County's 16th hole

The ladies Autumn Open saw a great turn out for a 3-ball alliance on a lovely early autumn day where ice cream at the halfway house was definitely the order of the day. There were some excellent scores but the winners, from Cambridge Country Club, were Paula Newman, Patricia Watson and Yvonne Prevett with a wonderful 89 points.

Bedford & County Results: Men’s mid week medal: Division One winner Ian Butcher 68; runner-up Rob Westgate 69; Division two winner on c/b Simon Ainger 72, runner-up Hank Maloney 72; Division Three winner Andy Mann 69, runner-up Harvey Price 70.

Junior medal : Winner Louise Fitzgerald 67, runner-up Kian Duffield 70.

PAVENHAM PARK

Clive Burchett sank his hole-in-one on the 2nd at Bedford & County

In the Seniors Club Championship, played over two days at Pavenham Park Golf Club the gross winner was Paul Russell with 157, Jeff Caiger runner-up on 158 and Jim Duffeld third with 165.

Nett winner was Peter Julyan on 138 ahead of Bob Ingram 142 runner-up on count back from Ian Bishop.

Pavenham Park Results: Midweek Stableford: Div 1: 1st Nigel Robinson 39pts, 2nd Gary Weaver 38pts. Div 2: 1st Jamie Lymer 38pts, 2nd Ian Hutchings 36pts. Div 3: 1st Chris Harcombe 41pts, 2nd James Maher 39pts c/b. Div 4: 1st Steve Bland 37pts, 2nd Phil Mann 35pts.

President’s Day: Men: 1st Mitch Crook nett 65, nd Richard Martin nett 66, 3rd Ian Bishop nett 68 c/b, 4th Graeme Lewis nett 68 c/b, 5th Raj Chahal nett 68.

Pavenham Park Golf Club seniors championship nett winner Peter Julyan (left) gross winner Paul Russell (right)

Ladies: 1st Alison Loxley nett 70, 2nd Elva Lewis nett 74, 3rd Clare Williams nett 76.