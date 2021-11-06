Seniors, ladies and junior golfers play Bedford & County's triangular match

Ladies captain Avril Horricks with Seniors captain Hank Maloney

Bedford & County’s annual triangular match in October half term sees the senior men, the ladies and the juniors take part for three trophies – Seniors v ladies, Seniors v Juniors and Ladies v Juniors.

After losing to both the seniors and the juniors last year the ladies were very hopeful that they could turn the tables but despite an excellent score by the top lady, Ann Morris, of 40 points, the seniors, lead by Captain Hank Maloney achieved 357 points to the ladies 334 points.

Hank was also the top scorer for the seniors with 37 points. The winning individual score of 42 points was made by one of the Juniors - 13-year-old Matt Arden, and they amassed 351 points, also beating the ladies.

Seniors captain Hank Maloney with Juniors captain Dan Arden

However, their 351 points would see them 6 short of the 357 scored by the senior men – who would win two trophies.

The three Captains – Avril Horricks, Hank Maloney and Dan Arden all played and prizes were presented after everyone enjoyed pizza lunch.

Results: Ladies Saturday stableford: Winner Julie Sargeant 34 pts, runner up on c/b Debbie Newnham-Davies 32 pts, 3rd Angie Grafton 32 pts. Men’s lst winter league: Winners on c/b Terry Keane & Brett Walker 46 pts, runners Simon Dickens & Jordan Doyle 46 pts, 3rd James Dean & Shaun Staplehurst 44 pts.

Junior medal: Winner Vikram Singh 66, runner-up Louis Fitzgerald 67 .