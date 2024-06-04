Sargeants snatch Bedford & County Golf Club Hulance Cup glory
A showery and, at times, chilly late May Bank Holiday Monday greeted the 28 mixed pairs taking part in the Bedford & County Golf Club's annual Hulance Cup.
The competition format was once again double greensomes and the scores were very close with Liz Arden and son Dan coming in with 40 points, Peter Hulance and Ladies captain, Chris Eales, on 41 points.
But Stephen and Julie Sargeant pipped everyone with their 42 points.
On the same day the Whit Monday Cup welcomed 45 entries and saw Louie Conte and Barry Barid in runners-up and third place respectively, both with nett 65, having lost out to winner Phil Bateman, who took the trophy with a nett 63.