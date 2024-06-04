Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A showery and, at times, chilly late May Bank Holiday Monday greeted the 28 mixed pairs taking part in the Bedford & County Golf Club's annual Hulance Cup.

The competition format was once again double greensomes and the scores were very close with Liz Arden and son Dan coming in with 40 points, Peter Hulance and Ladies captain, Chris Eales, on 41 points.

But Stephen and Julie Sargeant pipped everyone with their 42 points.

