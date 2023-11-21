The rescheduled Bedford & County Golf Club Ladies Rabbits and Tigers competition was playerd on what turned out to be a rather soggy Saturday but as usual there were still some good scores.

Moved on from its original September date, the match found the Rabbits really on form with a resounding victory over the Tigers by 378 points to 347.

The Chief Rabbit was Sarah Conroy on 39 points and Head Tiger was Claire Cummings on 38 points.

Thew club's annual Triangular match – an individual stableford – features three trophies - one for Ladies v Senior Men, one for Ladies v the Juniors and one for Juniors v the Senion Men.

Ladies captain Debbie Newnham-Davies presents the trophy to Rabbit's Sarah Conroy.

One result is getting to be rather predictable with their excellent junior squad, but the Senior Men v the Ladies seemed a little more open.

Sadly there were to be no trophies for the Ladies as the Juniors amassed 253 points, the senior men 228 points and the ladies 212 points.

Connor Tallentire shot an excellent gross 69, the best junior was Caleb Widger with 41 points, the best lady Bev Law with 33 points and the top scoring man was Doug Cummings with 34 points.

RESULTS: Men’s Winter League round 2: Winners Shaun Staplehurst & Alex Horn 48 points, runners-up Steve Herbert & James Scott 44 points, third Louie Conte & Derek Cormack 44 points.

Ladies Winter League round 2: Winner on c/b Claire Cummings 42 points, runners-up Julie Sargeant and Jenny Pryor 42 points, third Paula Foot & Sandra Stevens 41 points.