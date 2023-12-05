Poole braves the cold to wins Bedford’s Richardson Salvers competition

Bedford & County Golf Club had 56 hardy seniors get up early for a shotgun start at 8.30am on a cold morning to compete in the Richardson Salvers, the last Senior Men’s competition before Christmas.

David Poole receives the Richardson Salvers trophy from Senior Men's Captain Chris Bareford

The two top players were within one point of each other but winner was David Poole with 41 points which included two birdies and 11 pars.

Paul Rose was second, missing out by just one point with a total of 40 points.

All the nearest the pin winners - Dave Lawson, Mike Webb, Tom Inskip, Naill Perry and Alistair Campbell - each received a bottle of wine – a good start to Christmas.

A special mention went to John Gibbs who, at 90 years old, not only played 18 holes but carried his clubs as well.

The annual Rabbits and Tigers supper saw motivational speeches by Tigers Captain Carmine Lapore and Rabbits Captain Derek Cormack.

Having sufficiently recovered from this evening 72 members then arrived to play fourball better ball matches with a shotgun start from 18 tees.

All the matches were fiercely contested as usual but again this year the Tigers beat the Rabbits - and by an additional 16 point margin than last year’s seven points.

Adrian Canale and Tony Straccia won the individual prize by two points from Damian Bavister and Leo Conroy with 46 points.

OTHER RESULTS:

Men’s Winter League Round Three: winners on c/b - Stuart Geekie & Henry Goldsmith 47 points, runners-up - Francesco Moliterno & Michael Boland 47 points, third place - Adrian Baron & Mark Northey 46 points.