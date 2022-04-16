Pavenham Park golfer receives Gold Rose trophy from Justin Rose
Pavenham Park Golf Club’s Luca Thompson was presented with a crystal trophy by Justin Rose after her success at the weekend.
After an enforced absence of two years, the 93rd Roehampton Gold Cup came back to life in perfect golfing weather.
The Roehampton Gold Cup is part of the Gold Rose double – the first leg played at North Hants on April 3 – which gives the winner valuable points in the World Amateur Rankings.
The crystal trophy (presented by member of North Hants, Justin Rose) was won this year by Bedfordshire’s Luca, who is 19. Her score of 149 (74,75) brought her tenth spot at Roehampton to combine with her win the previous Sunday. North Hants was Luca’s first big win on the national circuit and she managed the pressure of producing a decent second score at Roehampton to win the Gold Rose Trophy for 2022. Luca as delighted to receive congratulations from Justin Rose himself!
Pavenham Park Golf Club results:
