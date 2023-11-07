The Bedford & County Golf Club stableford final saw a win for Linda Stock with 37 points.

Part of the day is to raise funds to support their County Junior girls and the event raised £40.

They also staged a MacMillan Care fundraising stableford which raised £250.

There were two competition winners – Shirley Jackson won on day one with 45 points in her first ever stableford competition, having graduated from this year’s Associate Scheme.

Julie Sargeant was the winner on day two with 35 points.

The annual President’s v Vice President’s competition (The Auction) started with a dinner on Friday evening and moved on to the competition on Sunday.

The Vice President’s team were the winners with 672 points to the President’s team score of 652 points.

There were some excellent scores on the day with five pairs on 42 points but winners on the day with 43 points were Paul and Lawrence Tomblin.

Runners-up on countback were Dominic Marino and Arturo Cocchiarella.

RESULTS:

Men’s Winter League round one: Winners Tony Moliterno and Neil Claire 46 pts, runners-up Bruno Dukic and Daniel Bhatti 45.

Ladies Winter League round one: Winners Bev Law & Jenny Pryor 40 pts, runners-up Liz Arden & Angie Grafton 39.