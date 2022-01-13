Hick Cup win for Poulter's caddy at Bedford & County Golf Club

Hick Cup winners Ricky and Terry Mundy

With all the recent rain, Bedford & County Golf Club were delighted to be able to run the Hick Cup, a mixed greensomes competition, on New Year’s Day, albeit it only over 17 holes on the day, writes Heather Nolan.

Despite the conditions there were some excellent scores with six pairs on 39 points.

Third place would go to Darren Thorne and Ollie Thorne, runners-up were Billy Jackson and David Poole but the winners, with 40 pts, were Ricky and Terry Mundy (pictured above).

Some of you will recognise Terry Mundy (on the right) as of course he caddies for Ian Poulter and before that he was on the bag for Laura Davies for many of her winning rounds.