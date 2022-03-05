Hank Maloney finally wins Captain's Shield at 39th attempt - Bedford & County Golf Club

Hank Maloney receives the Captain’s Shield from Leo Conroy at the men’s presentation evening

With all the current bad weather the Lock Cup at Bedford & County Golf Club has been postponed until March 27, but the men’s annual dinner and presentation evening went ahead as planned.

Captain Leo Conroy had a vast number of prizes to present but the main event is the Captain’s Shield which is played for on his Captain’s Day in July and this year it was won by Hank Maloney – his 39th attempt at taking the title.

The ladies did manage to complete their winter league competition and the overall winner was Linda Stock with 190 points from her five best rounds in the competition.

Second place went to Sandra Stevens with 180 points, the same number as Debbie Newnham-Davies, who just lost out on runners-up position on countback.