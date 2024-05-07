Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was sunny but a challenging day in the biting wind and there were some good scores on the day.

In the end there were two pairs on 41 points taking it to countback.

Elliot and Martin Smith came in second but winners with two additional points were Wesley Bulzis and George Daniel with 43 points.

Wesley Bulzis and George Daniel receive the Texas Trophy.

There was a great atmosphere in the clubhouse after the event and Men’s Captain David Toes was on hand to present the very impressive trophy to the winning pair.

After the disappointment of not being able to finally close their Associate and Academy programme at the end of February the club enjoyed a great afternoon when five groups of three played a Texas scramble.

Courtesy of England Golf and Slingsby Gin a large gin and tonic awaited all the players on their return to the clubhouse after a great final event.