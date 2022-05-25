Golf round-up: Bedford golfers play in memory of Jim and Caroline Dell + Pavenham Park results

Popular members Jim and Caroline both very sadly passed away unexpectedly within a few years of each other and a bottle tombola helped to raise £250 for Cynthia Spencer Hospice, where they received excellent care.
The scores were incredibly close with three pairs on 43 points. Jocelyn Binks won nearest the pin on the 5th and this helped her and husband Steve into third place. Second were David and Josephine Toes and retaining the trophy from last year were Brenda Gibbons and Andrew Bradley.
The club were delighted to see that honorary member, Sam Horsefield triumphed in Antwerp at the Soudal Open, a DP World Tour event. Sam has been injured for three months and had not won since 2020. He came in on -13, two shots better than his nearest rival Yannik Paul.
Results:
Ladies Tuesday stableford; Winner Linda Stock 40 pts, runner up on c/b Elaine Thornton 38 pts, 3rd Jocelyn Binks 38 pts
Men’s mid week medal: Division One winner Paul Tomblin 71, runner up Ian Butcher 72; Division Two winner on c/b Ron Etheridge 69, runner up Nigel Lewin 69; Division Three winner Paul Wilson 66, runner up Philip Burnham 72
Men’s Saturday medal: Division One winner Paul Black 68, runner up Stephen Sargeant 72: Division Two winner on c/b Martin Avenia 71, runner up Steve Hogg 71; Division Three winner Robert Henman 65, runner up Bob Goodwin 68
Ladies shield match: Mount Pleasant 4.5 Bedford & County 2.5
PAVENHAM PARK GOLF CLUB
Ladies Weekend Medal
Div 1
1st Jane Bonner nett 72
2nd Merlyn Webb nett 73
Div 2
1st Carolyn McGiffen nett 74
Ladies Midweek Medal
Div 1
1st Jane Bonner nett 64 County Seniors Winner
2nd Louise Roberts nett 67
3rd Heather Stephenson nett 71 c/b
Div 2
1st Carolyn McGiffen nett 76
2nd Denise Fleure nett 78 c/b
Midweek Stableford
Div 1
1st Robert Price 34pts
2nd Drew Glennie 32pts
Div 2
1st Paul Bird 42pts
2nd Neal Walker 37pts c/b
Div 3
1st Jim Wildsmith 42pts
2nd James Maher 40pts
Div 4
1st Phil Mann 39pts
2nd John Dainty 38pts
Seniors Pairs
1st Peter Kiszel 49pts
Danny Hodrien
2nd Chris O’Reilly 47pts
Charlie Glover
3rd Paul Smith 46pts c/b
Steve C Smith
President V Vice President
1st Bernie Nyasula 82pts
Raj Patel
2nd Linda Darbon 80pts
Anne Beckett
3rd Lloyd Paul 79pts
Martin White
4th June Russell 76pts
Suzie Bishop
President’s team won by 8pts
Seniors’ Medal
Div 1
1st Charlie Berry nett 67
2nd Ian Rogers nett 67
3rd Peter Brown nett 69 c/b
4th John Umney nett 69
Div 2
1st Paul Smith nett 66 c/b
2nd John Economides nett 66
3rd Dave Atkins nett 67 c/b
4th Brian Farman nett 67
Lady Captain’s Day
1st Judy Greevy 45pts
2nd Heather Stephenson 42pts
3rd Julie Davies 41pts
4th Agnes Inness 40pts c/b
5th Sue Long 40pts
Midweek Stableford
1st Richard Stone 42pts
2nd Mitch Crook 37pts c/b
3rd Andy Craig 37pts c/b
Seniors Roll Up
1st Terry Woodward 40pts
2nd Charlie Berry 39pts c/b
3rd Peter Brown 39pts c/b
4th Andrew McCann 39pts c/b
5th Peter Julyan 39pts
Morgan Cup
1st Paul Bunker 46pts
Mick Ryding
2nd Hernak Singh 44pts
Raj Chahal
3rd Keith Ashpole 43pts c/b
Barry Bavington
Junior Alex Rizzi Trophy
1st Woody Newton-Cootes 5UP
Mixed League Modified Australian Stableford
1st Paul Bird 88pts
Jane Bonner
2nd Dave Stephenson 86pts c/b
Heather Stephenson
Seniors A&T Trophy
1st Peter Julyan 8UP
2nd Bernard Henry 7UP c/b
3rd Robin Mowe 7UP
4th Michael Taylor 6UP c/b
5th Bob Ingram 6UP c/b
Ladies Stableford
1st Anne Beckett 41pts c/b
2nd Heather Stephenson 41pts
3rd Chris Lawry 40pts c/b
4th Merlyn Webb 40pts
Midweek Medal
Div 1
1st Jack Healy nett 70 c/b
2nd Nigel Robinson nett 70 c/b
Div 2
1st Ellis Bell nett 69
2nd Neal Walker nett 71
Div 3
1st Bernie Nyasula nett 72
2nd Ray De Branco nett 74
Div 4
1st Gio Saralli nett 62
Seniors Roll Up
1st Jim Duffield 43pts
2nd Paul Campion 41pts c/b
3rd John Salter 41pts
4th James Hewlett 40pts