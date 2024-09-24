Gill and George storm to Bedford & County golf titles
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
In the ladies competition Gill Westgate retained the title from 2023 with a total of 172 gross over the two days of competition, with her nearest rival, Pauline Hulance, coming in with gross 179. Nett champion was Gina Rigby with 146 nett (level par) from her two days play.
Having been just edged into runner-up position last year, George Garnham was determined to regain the men’s crown he had relinquished in 2023 after holding the title for the previous four years.
He wasn’t leading after day one, but on Sunday a great gross 71 saw him take back the trophy with a total of 145 gross, just pipping Neil Youngman who came in with a gross 146 from his endeavours.
Men’s nett champion was Oliver Horn with a total of 136 over the two days, pipping Jordan Fortune by virtue of countback.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.