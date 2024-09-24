Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The annual Bedford & County Golf Club championships saw play suspended due to lightning and hailstorms - but despite this there were some really good scores.

In the ladies competition Gill Westgate retained the title from 2023 with a total of 172 gross over the two days of competition, with her nearest rival, Pauline Hulance, coming in with gross 179. Nett champion was Gina Rigby with 146 nett (level par) from her two days play.

Having been just edged into runner-up position last year, George Garnham was determined to regain the men’s crown he had relinquished in 2023 after holding the title for the previous four years.

He wasn’t leading after day one, but on Sunday a great gross 71 saw him take back the trophy with a total of 145 gross, just pipping Neil Youngman who came in with a gross 146 from his endeavours.

Men’s nett champion was Oliver Horn with a total of 136 over the two days, pipping Jordan Fortune by virtue of countback.