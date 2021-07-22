First hole-in-one for Bedford & County golfer Sue Bretherton
Shelagh Cormack wins Gray Trophy
Sue Bretherton enjoyed her first hole in one on Bedford & County’s long par 3 2nd hole having come close in the past. There are two bunkers strategically placed either side of the green and Sue thought she was destined to visit one of those yet again but it was her day and her first hole in one.
The Ladies medal and Gray Trophy saw a great nett 72 by Shelagh Cormack to bring her a first trophy win of the year. Juliette Withey was in second place with a nett 76.
Results: Men’s mid week stableford: Division One winner Neil Hodgkins 40 pts, runner-up Matt McDonald 39pts; Division Two winner Sam Healy 37 pts, runner-up Ron Etheridge 36 pts; Division Three winner Michael Duggan 37 pts, runner-up Tilly Perrone 35 pts.
Ladies mid week stableford: Winner Ann Morris 40 pts, runner-up Julie Sargeant 39 pts.
Ladies inter club friendly: Bedford & County 3 Bedfordshire 1.