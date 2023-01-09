Father and son prove they are golf Christmas Crackers as they retain trophy

Having lost several competitions due to the snow before Christmas it was great to be able to hold the Christmas Cracker competition on December 28 featuring a junior with an adult in a fourball betterball competition albeit only over 10 holes this year.

Matt Arden and John Reeds came in third with 23 points, followed closely by Russell Thornton and his son Blake with 24 points.

Advertisement

But the trophy would remain in the hands of last year’s winners – father and son combination of Mark and Evan Scott – also on 24 points but pipping Russell and Blake on countback.

Mark and Evan Scott with the trophy