Convincing win at Summer Open

The Summer Open Day winners.

Ice cream was order of the day at the halfway house and the cold buffet afterwards proved to be an excellent choice of menu.

As always there were some excellent scores but the convincing winners, with 94 points, were the team from Brampton Park of Kay Osborne, May Burn, Anne Gibb and Cath Emery.

A fantastic £251 was raised on the bottle tombola for Ladies Captain Elaine Thornton’s charity - Project 229.

The Coronation Foursomes competition was well supported over the two days it was held and the winners amassed a wonderful 45 points.

Chris Eales and Barbara Naylor will now go forward to the regional final at Peterborough Milton Golf Club on August 20.

A total of 44 teams entered the very popular fourball betterball competition for the Les Day Memorial Salvers.

This is always a closely-fought competition and this year was no exception with two teams on 44 points and a further two on 46 points.

However, there has to be winner and Nigel and Jamie Lewin, with their 46 points, would find themselves as runners-up on countback to Martin Avenia and Danny Marino.

Results: