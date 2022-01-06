Christmas accumulator fun for Bedford & County golfers
Prizes for winners over 10 and 18 holes
The ladies almost dodged the rain for their Christmas Special at Bedford & County Golf Club.
It was a day to dress up and there were prizes for the best jumper – Linda Stock - and the best hat – Ann Morris.
The competition was an accumulator, lots of fun, but always difficult when all three players have to score, particularly tough on the last three holes at Bedford & County.
There were two separate sets of prizes – winners over 10 holes, which saw Debbie Newnham Davies, Shelagh Cormack and Jo Doyle come in with 41 points and winners over 18 holes with 68 points Barbara Naylor, Pauline Hulance and Rosie Wallace.
Results: Men’s Winter League 3 – Winners on c/b Ed Chapman & Rob Westgate 42 points, runners-up Keith Buck & Paul Rose 42 points, 3rd Lloyd Conaway & Rory Doyle 41 points.