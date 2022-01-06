Christmas accumulator fun for Bedford & County golfers

The 18-hole winners with ladies’ captain Avril Horricks (far left)

The ladies almost dodged the rain for their Christmas Special at Bedford & County Golf Club.

It was a day to dress up and there were prizes for the best jumper – Linda Stock - and the best hat – Ann Morris.

The competition was an accumulator, lots of fun, but always difficult when all three players have to score, particularly tough on the last three holes at Bedford & County.

The 10-hole winners in the Christmas Special

There were two separate sets of prizes – winners over 10 holes, which saw Debbie Newnham Davies, Shelagh Cormack and Jo Doyle come in with 41 points and winners over 18 holes with 68 points Barbara Naylor, Pauline Hulance and Rosie Wallace.