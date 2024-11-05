Charity golf day swings into action, raising £4,775 for Macmillan

Grant & Stone, located on Woburn Road Industrial Estate, is delighted to announce that its annual charity golf day raised an impressive £4,775 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grant & Stone, located in Harrow and Pinner, is delighted to announce that its annual charity golf day raised an impressive £4,775 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The event, which took place at Huntswood Golf Club in Slough, saw 125 customers, staff, and suppliers take part in an 18-hole four-ball golf tournament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the main tournament, a variety of prizes were awarded during the event and raffle, including an electric golf buggy, an iPhone SE, Apple AirPods, a digital lock set, and golf day vouchers. The day concluded with a celebratory barbecue, followed by prize giving, raffle and charity auction.

Grant & Stone's charity golf day raised £4,775 for Macmillan

Eliot Ryan, Business Support Manager at Grant & Stone, and organiser of the event, commented: "We are delighted with the success of this year's golf day and the fantastic amount raised for such an important cause. A huge thank you to everyone who took part – from the players to the organisers and those who supported us on the day. Without their commitment, we would not have been able to achieve this. Macmillan Cancer Support offers vital care, and we are proud to contribute to their efforts."

Macmillan Cancer Support provides invaluable help to people living with cancer, offering medical, financial, and emotional assistance. The funds raised by Grant & Stone will help the charity continue to ensure that no one faces cancer alone.