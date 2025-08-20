Charity golf day scores a hole in one for Sue Ryder Hospice

Cainhoe Wood Golf Club in Bedfordshire was the venue for a heartfelt charity Golf Day earlier this month held in memory of Duncan Murray.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by his son Will, 24, a sports journalist from Ampthill, the lively event raised £2,780 in support of Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice - the charity that provided vital care to Duncan and his family in 2022.

Will and his brother George came up with the idea for the fundraiser as a way of honouring their dad’s love of sport and family. “Dad was a real sports nut,” Will shared. “So, a golf event felt right. We played together a lot growing up - it was something that me, George, and Dad bonded over throughout our childhood.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bringing together 84 players across 21 teams, the day featured classic golf challenges including longest drive and nearest the pin, with the winning team walking away with a £100 voucher for local restaurant Fratelli’s, golf balls, and a bottle of Bollingse champagne, donated by local estate agent, Orchards.

The golf day is set to become an annual event.

The raffle – which was coordinated by Will’s mum Lynne – raised nearly £1,000 and offered over 20 prizes, many of which were donated by local businesses.

Gary Boyle from Cainhoe Wood Golf Club played a pivotal role in making the day a success, helping with scorekeeping and donating prizes.

“Gary had a great relationship with Dad,” Will explained. “He really wanted to help us out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Golf Day was a chance to catch up with old friends and celebrate Dad’s life,” Will added. “He would’ve loved the competition, the laughter, and to see family and friends having a good time. It brought together an incredible mix of people who’ve shaped not just my life, but my brother’s and my mum’s as well.”

The golf day raised an impressive £2780 for Sue Ryder St John's Hospice.

In the final month of his life, Duncan received compassionate care from the team at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice.

“Dad was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer, and everything happened so quickly - it was absolutely devastating,” Will shared. “He was in a great deal of pain, but the Sue Ryder staff helped him feel more like himself again, and we were able to have a proper conversation with him.

“Sue Ryder didn’t just support Dad - they supported us as a family too and helped us look after Dad at home and get through a really difficult time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Murray family are now keen to give back by fundraising for the charity, with family members and friends taking on several challenges in recent months, including the iconic London Marathon.

From left to right: Brothers Will and George, enjoying the charity golf day.

“We associate Sue Ryder with Dad now,” Will said. “Fundraising for them feels like our way of keeping his spirit alive and saying thank you.”

With glowing feedback from attendees, Will is already planning next year’s event. “I’m going to make it bigger and better next year!” he promised. “I know Dad would’ve been proud.”

To find out more about organising your own fundraising event, contact the fundraising team via email at [email protected] or call 01767 642412.

To find out more about Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, visit www.sueryder.org/stjohns