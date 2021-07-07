Captain's competitions and ladies' away day at Bedford & County Golf Club

The Captain held his Captain’s Ladies and Juniors competitions over the weekend of 26th and 27th June. There were 39 ladies out on the course for the first competition which was an individual stableford. After the event the Captain treated the ladies to tea and cakes in the club house and was on hand to present the prizes to the winners – first prize on the day went to Lucinda Holden with 35 points with Mandy Martin close on her heels with 34 points.

Ladies Captain Avril and 27 others set off for Burghley Park Golf Club for the ladies annual Away Day. The weather was kind, the course very nice and everyone enjoyed a lovely meal afterwards. The raffle – a delightful elephant - was won by Gina Rigby and helped raise over £100 for Avril’s chosen charity - CHUMS. In her enthusiasm to do well on the day one lady thought she should practice her putting - she threw a few balls on to what she assumed was the practice putting green. She was then rather surprised to see two men approaching – yes you have guessed it – she was on the 18th green!! Winners on the day were Avril herself with Margaret Oakley and Rachel Rushton with 78 points, runners up were Gina Rigby, Jo Doyle and Angie Tatum-Hume with 76 points.