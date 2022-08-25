News you can trust since 1845

Bedfordshire Ladies claim Hospital Trust trophy glory

The ladies of Bedfordshire Golf Club beat their rivals Bedford & County GC and the weather to claim the trophy in the annual fund-raising match between the teams.

By Reporter
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 11:35 am
Updated Thursday, 25th August 2022, 11:35 am
Bedfordshire Ladies show off their silverware
Each year the match is staged to raise funds for the Bedford Hospital Trust, and this year's contest was staged at Bedford & County, with 68 ladies taking part.

Unfortunately, in this great summer of sun, the competition was held on a day of heavy rain and thunderstorms, meaning nobody was able to complete 18 holes.

It was decided to use all the scores that had been amassed, and it was Bedfordshire Ladies who came out on top 251-249.

More importantly, £600 was also raised for the charity.

In much better weather, Bedfordshire Ladies competed for the medal and Lanaway Trophy and this proved to be a very close affair with two ladies on net 73 – Brenda Gibbons and Pat Anderson – but net 72 would see Juliette Withey take the trophy.

Other results

Senior ladies inter club match: Rushden 3 Bedford & County 1

Men’s midweek medal: Division one winner David Diemer 67, runner up Chris Trussell 69; Division Two winner on c/b John Barnes 64, runner up Josh Beech 64; Division Three winner Alan Yerrill 70, runner up Mark Lawler 71

Junior medal: Winner Kai Williams 72, runner up Kian Duffield 74, 3rd Louis Fitzgerald 75

