Bedfordshire Ladies claim Hospital Trust trophy glory

Bedfordshire Ladies show off their silverware

Each year the match is staged to raise funds for the Bedford Hospital Trust, and this year's contest was staged at Bedford & County, with 68 ladies taking part.

Unfortunately, in this great summer of sun, the competition was held on a day of heavy rain and thunderstorms, meaning nobody was able to complete 18 holes.

It was decided to use all the scores that had been amassed, and it was Bedfordshire Ladies who came out on top 251-249.

More importantly, £600 was also raised for the charity.

In much better weather, Bedfordshire Ladies competed for the medal and Lanaway Trophy and this proved to be a very close affair with two ladies on net 73 – Brenda Gibbons and Pat Anderson – but net 72 would see Juliette Withey take the trophy.

Other results

Senior ladies inter club match: Rushden 3 Bedford & County 1

Men’s midweek medal: Division one winner David Diemer 67, runner up Chris Trussell 69; Division Two winner on c/b John Barnes 64, runner up Josh Beech 64; Division Three winner Alan Yerrill 70, runner up Mark Lawler 71