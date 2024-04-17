Bedford Golf captains' drive-in boosts charities after Texas Scramble competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The winning men’s team on countback with a net 58 were Adrian Canale, Tony Straccia, Reno DAltilia and Louis Fitzgerald.

Countback was also needed to find the winners of the mixed team, and with a nett 60 Debbie and John Davies with partners Angie and Mike Grafton took home the prize.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The drive-in was very successful with monies raised from members endeavouring to guess how far each of the drives would go.

Bedford captains ready for the drive-in.

The winning members took home 50 per cent of the monies with the half going to the charities. David Eales guessed correctly for Men’s Captain David Toes, Angie Grafton, with her second win of the day, was spot on with the distance for Ladies Captain Chris Eales, with Dean Erdman and John Reeds correctly guessing where the balls would land for Senior Men’s Captain Chris Bareford and Junior Captain Louis Fizgerald.

Members were introduced to William from Dine with Us – Ladies Captain Chris’s chosen charity, based in Ashburnham Road where they run a daily social supermarket and on alternate Saturdays they provide meals for the homeless and hand out fresh fruit and vegetables.