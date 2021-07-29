Bedford & County junior plays in Sir Nick Faldo's golf series

Sir Nick Faldo with Bedford & County's Connor Tallentire

Bedford & County Golf Club’s 14-year-old Connor Tallentire has been competing in two major golf tournaments in recent weeks, writes Heather Nolan.

At the end of last month he was selected to play for Bedfordshire U18s South of England six-man squad, in the England Golf South East qualifier down in Kent.

Then, on July 12-14, he competed in an individual competition, the three-day Faldo Series, South of England boys tournament.

Jenny Prior

Connor made the cut which took him into the final day’s play at the stunning Brocket Hall golf course in Hertfordshire, where he even had the pleasure of meeting Sir Nick Faldo himself (pictured)

Around 270 competitors under 21 were balloted to play in this tournament and Connor gained a huge amount of experience, as well as having a fantastic time.

Also at Bedford & County in the ladies’ medal and Judith Brock Salver in very hot conditions it was close for second and third both on net 75, with Sandra Stevens just pipping Joss Binks on countback. But honours went to Jenny Prior with a net 73.

On a cooler day, the President’s & Vice President’s Cup saw Cliff Warner, Karen Willie and Linda Stock all on 38 points for 2nd,3rd and 4th respectively. Just taking the trophy by one point was Mike Salsbury with 39 points.

Mike Salsbury

The Ladies 9 hole stableford winner was Mandy Martin with 19pts and runner-up Abi Saunders on 16pts.