Bedford & County hand out Christmas trophies for winning golfers
and live on Freeview channel 276
The annual Christmas foursomes was one of only a handful of competitions to be played over the period and saw 69 pairs take to the course for one of the most popular events.
There were five pairs on a great total of 38 stableford points with runners-up spot going to Reno DAltilia and Antonio De Spirito on countback but with just the one more point needed to clinch the trophy, winners were Lloyd Conaway and Clive Meyers on 39 points.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Men’s Captain Lloyd Wardell presented the trophy to the winners.
Nearest the pin prizes went to Orazio Grasso on the seventh and Shaun Staplehurst on the 12th.
The Junior Christmas Cracker managed to beat the weather too.
This competition features an adult and a junior pairing in a four ball betterball format.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Dave Thornton and grandson Joshua amassed 45 points to win while Ross Kilroy and Toby Kilroy were runners-up with 43 points.
Other results - Ladies Winter League 4: Winners Brenda Gibbons & Jennifer Pryor 38 points, runners-up Wendy Haslam & Jo Toes 35 points.
Winter stableford: Division One winner Daniel Bhatti 34 points, runner-up Keith Fidoe 31 points, Division Two winner Pete Birchnell 40 points, runner-up Terry Keane 36 points, Division Three winner Philip Hine 37 points, runner-up Terry Arnold 35 points.