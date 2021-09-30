Bedford & County golfer wins three club championships in a row

George Garnham, with professional Steve Vinnicombe, is club champion at Bedford & County for the third year

George Garnham has won the Bedford & County Golf Club’s men’s Club Championship for the third consecutive year with a great score of 143. He was followed closely by Jack Manley on 145.

The men’s Handicap Club Champion is Dave Diemer on countback from Grant Elsey, with a another great 36-hole score of 137 .

Bedford & County’s annual mixed open was well supported and the scores, on a very pleasant day, were very good. The winning team were very local – Nicki Reynolds and Ben Sadler from Bedfordshire with 43 points. They narrowly beat Andrew and Alison Stroomer from Mount Pleasant on 42 points. Third were Christine and Andrew Randall from Cainhoe Wood with 41 points.

Bedford & County's Michael Duggan won Ruming Cup

Despite the blustery wet conditions 33 intrepid senior men managed to complete their rounds in this rescheduled senior men’s competition. And with a winning score of 39 points Michael Duggan won Ruming Cup.

The places were close fought battles with second place taken by Andy Warner with 37 points on c/b, from, in third place, Mick Vorley.

There was only one two scored on the day and this was also by Michael Duggan – a great, and profitable, day all round for Michael!

Bedford & County Golf Club Results:

Mixed Open winners Nicki Reynolds and Ben Sadler from Bedfordshire with Ladies Captain Avil Horricks

Ladies interclub match: Bedford & County 2 Redbourn 2

Junior medal: Winner Vikram Singh 67, runner up Matt Arden 69

Men’s mid week stableford: Division One winner Tim Bevan 35 pts, runner up on c/b Albert Naude 34 pts, 3rd Rob Westgate 34 pts; Division Two winner Ron Etheridge 41 pts, runner up Peter Hulance 36 pts; Division Three winner Nigel Macklin 38 pts, runner up Doug Page 35 pts.

Ladies Tuesday stableford: Winner Jo Doyle 36 pts, runner up on c/b Glynis Winrow 33 pts, 3rd Judy Stockwell 33 pts.

Ladies Hunt Cup: Winner Wendy Haslam 70, runner up on c/b Linda Stock 71, 3rd Glynis Winrow 71.

Pavenham Park Golf Club’s latest Midweek Medal was won by Ali Smith with nett 68, ahead of Tony Brittain.

Results:

Midweek Medal: 1st Ali Smith nett 68, 2nd Tony Brittain nett 72 c/b, 3rd Kevan Parker nett 72 c/b, 4th Tracy White nett 72.

Seniors Medal: Div 1: 1st Dave Stephenson nett 72, 2nd Paul Russell nett 74, 3rd Keith Allen nett 75 c/b.

Div 2: 1st Hugh Josty nett 66, 2nd Nick Ritchie nett 72, 3rd Peter Kiszel nett 74 c/b.

Mixed League 5 - Pairs Bogey: 1st Jeff Caiger 8up c/b Kath Caiger. 2nd Ray De Branco 8up Anne Beckett, 3rd Ian Hutchings 6up, Anne Puzey.

Handicap Foursomes: 1st David Manley nett 68 Nigel Read, 2nd Hernak Singh nett 69 Raj Chahal, 3rd Tim Spencer nett 70 c/b Dave Devaney.

Seniors Roll Up: 1st Peter Julyan 43pts, 2nd James Hewlett 41pts, 3rd Ian Bishop 40pts, 4th Fred Bettles-Hill 39pts c/b, 5th Dave Atkins 39pts.

Ladies Stableford: 1st Beryl Day 42pts, 2nd Judith Greevy 36pts, 3rd Louise Roberts 35pts.

Midweek Stableford: Div 1: 1st Andrew Moffat 40pts. 2nd Gary Weaver 37pts. Div 2: 1st Richard Martin 36pts, 2nd Neal Walker 33pts. Div 3: 1st James Maher 39pts, 2nd Kenneth Critchley 37pts. Div 4: 1st John Dainty 35pts, 2nd Jim Wingfield 30pts c/b.