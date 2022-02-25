Bedford & County Golf Club professional elected region's PGA captain

Bedford & County professional Steve Vinnicombe

Bedford & County Golf Club Professional Steve Vinnicombe received the exciting news this week that he has been elected Captain for the Bedfordshire & Cambridgeshire Professional Golf Association (PGA) for 2022-2024. He has also been voted onto the PGA East of England Committee.

Steve joined Bedford & County in 2012 having originally turned professional in 2001, competing on the European Challenge tour and South African Sunshine Tour.

He is one of only six PGA professionals to have ever gained a 100% record in all technical coaching throughout the three years of qualification – and was previously voted a UK Top 50 Golf Coach.

He was instrumental in Bedford & County opening their Performance Centre in 2013. As well as being regularly used by the members, after the official opening by Nick Dougherty, more than a dozen European Tour Professionals have also utilised the facilities for lessons and to practise honing their games.