Bedford & County Golf Club ladies welcome in new captain

Cheque presented to CHUMS charity for £6,665

By Zoe Ashton
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 4:51 pm
Updated Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 4:54 pm
A few of the trophy winners at the AGM

The ladies AGM on March 11 would see us say a formal farewell to Ladies Captain Avril Horricks, after 2 years, and welcome new Ladies Captain Elaine Thornton, plus present all the trophies to our many prize winners from 2021 – a few of whom are pictured here, writes Heather Nolan.

The occasion would also see Avril present a cheque for £6,655 to Dawn Hewitt – the CEO of CHUMS Charity in Bedfordshire – pictured here on the left. CHUMS provide Mental Health and Emotional Wellbeing support for Children, Young People and their families, with other services specifically supporting adults; Babyloss Bereavement Service and Bedfordshire Suicide Bereavement Service.

This weekend would then see us welcome our new Ladies Captain Elaine Thornton into post with a fun competition of best 2 scores from 3 with all scores to count on the par 3’s. With nicer weather than recently, and the course drying out, there were some good scores. With two new partners this week – Pauline Hulance and Viv Young - Rebecca Dean would again be in the runners up slot with 79 points and Josephine Toes would be a winner for the second week running – this time with Shelagh Cormack and Jenny Prior – their score an excellent 81 points.

Dawn Hewitt – the CEO of CHUMS Charity in Bedfordshire receives the cheque from Ladies Captain Avril Horricks
New Ladies Captain Elaine Thornton with competition winners Shelagh Cormack, Josephine Toes and Jenny Prior
AGM