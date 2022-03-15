Bedford & County Golf Club ladies welcome in new captain

The ladies AGM on March 11 would see us say a formal farewell to Ladies Captain Avril Horricks, after 2 years, and welcome new Ladies Captain Elaine Thornton, plus present all the trophies to our many prize winners from 2021 – a few of whom are pictured here, writes Heather Nolan.

The occasion would also see Avril present a cheque for £6,655 to Dawn Hewitt – the CEO of CHUMS Charity in Bedfordshire – pictured here on the left. CHUMS provide Mental Health and Emotional Wellbeing support for Children, Young People and their families, with other services specifically supporting adults; Babyloss Bereavement Service and Bedfordshire Suicide Bereavement Service.

This weekend would then see us welcome our new Ladies Captain Elaine Thornton into post with a fun competition of best 2 scores from 3 with all scores to count on the par 3’s. With nicer weather than recently, and the course drying out, there were some good scores. With two new partners this week – Pauline Hulance and Viv Young - Rebecca Dean would again be in the runners up slot with 79 points and Josephine Toes would be a winner for the second week running – this time with Shelagh Cormack and Jenny Prior – their score an excellent 81 points.