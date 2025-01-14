Bedford & County Golf Club beat the weather to play two festive competitions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Despite the weather’s best attempts to thwart them, Bedford & County Golf Club did manage to get two of their planned festive competitions completed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Xmas Foursomes – always very popular – saw a chilly but dry day for 55 pairs to play for the Thornton Cup.

The scores could not have been much closer with three pairs locked on 35 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So countback was required which saw Ronald Blooman and Alistair Campbell finish in third spot, runners-up spot go to David Eales and Peter Hulance and the winners named as Nigel Macklin and Tony Nero.

Foursomes winners Nigel Macklin and Tony Nero receive their trophy.

James Dean and Stuart Holmes plus David and James Toes were the only pairs to score a two on any hole on the day.

After postponing the club's Extravaganza competition once and then suffering a fog delay on the actual playing day, 18 teams of four finally set off.

The clear winners with 85 points were Glynis Winrow, Esteban Stewart-Lorente, Adrian Canale and Wesley Bulzis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Kendall, Colin Mc Farland, Claire Sims and Greg Wimbourne ended up third with 81 points, beaten to the runners-up spot by Greg Perchinelli, Dino Ruggiero, Richard Davis and Mark Northey also on 81 points.

The five nearest the pin winners were Chris Bareford, Tony McGovern, Samuel Cox, Brett du Fue and Dan Arden.

But, otherwise, with the recent weather, the club have suffered a series of postponements. The course is open on 18 holes with temporary greens in play due to the frost thawing.