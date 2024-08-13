Bedford & County duo Louise Simons and Brenda Gibbons secure regional golf crown

Bedford & County Golf Club duo Louise Simons and Brenda Gibbons have won a prestigious regional title.

The pair initially won the club round of the Coronation Foursomes at Bedford & County in June and went on to the regional final at Studley Wood where they scored 40 points, beating nearest rivals from Buckingham Golf Club by two clear points to take the title.

The competition attracted 17,000 women this year, so this is a great achievement. They will now head off for two nights bed and breakfast at the Old Course Hotel and Spa in St Andrews for the final in September – a drinks reception and gala dinner awaits them, and a chance of adding the national crown too.