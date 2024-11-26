Goals galore for Bedford Hockey Club

As the league season reaches the half-way point, four of Bedford Hockey Club's teams sit second and, two are in top spot in their divisions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bedford Hockey Club’s Men’s 1st eleven continued their winning run at the weekend, with a 4-1 victory away to Letchworth.

The win, as they reach the half-way point in the season, has them stepping up to second in the East Premier Division, just 3 points below top place City of Peterborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a home fixture for the squad this coming Saturday, when they host Bishop’s Stortford, with a 2.30 push-back.

The Men's 3s win a Penalty Corner in their 9-2 victory.

There was, also, an away win for the Men’s Second team, taking the points with a 3-1 triumph, away to Welwyn Garden City. Like their First team clubmates, the team are second in their division, 3 points below Luton.

It’s a home match for them this coming weekend, too, against Broxbourne.

The Men’s Third XI, playing in the same division as the Seconds, put in a powerful performance, with a 9-2 domination over St Albans 4th team, moving Bedford up to sixth spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They travel away next weekend, when they take on St Albans’ Third XI.

Most of the Men’s Fourth team’s matches, so far this season, have been close-fought battles, but with Bedford narrowly missing out on the victories.

It was the same again this weekend in their match against Potters Bar, Bedford’s three goals falling short of matching Potters Bar’s five.

It will be another tough fixture this coming weekend, when they travel away to top of the table Royston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s been the same situation for the Men’s 5ths, many weeks missing out to the oppositions by a single goal. This past weekend proved likewise, Welwyn Garden City taking the win, 1-0.

The gap at the top of the league widens for the Men’s 6th XI, Bedford 5 points ahead of second place Shefford and Sandy, the 12 goals scored by Bedford in their 12-0 victory over Welwyn Garden City at the weekend, giving them an impressive tally of 50 goals across their nine league matches, played so far.

Unfortunately, the Ladies’ First XI were unable to build on last week’s win, falling 2-0 down, away to St Albans. It’s another away fixture for them this Saturday, heading to Beeston.

The Second XI, meanwhile, continue their push to reach the top of the table, a 3-1 victory over Old Loughtonians keeping the dream alive, although an unbeaten St Albans currently hold that pole position, ahead of Bedford by three points. Bedford travel away to Blueharts this Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ladies’ Thirds are having a steady run in their division, currently sitting in fifth, their 1-all draw with Berkhamsted & Hemel adding a few more points to their tally at the weekend. They host sixth place, Blueharts, at Bedford’s Chester Road ground, this Saturday.

There’s no stopping the Fourth team, meanwhile, whose 4-1 victory last Saturday, against Bishop’s Stortford, takes them four points ahead of second place Luton Town, in their league.

The success continues, too, for the Ladies’ Fifth XI, a 5-0 winning scoreline at the weekend, over Berkhamsted & Hemel, having them sitting above St Albans at the top of the table on goal difference, seven goals dividing the two teams.

The Ladies’ Sixes had to settle for a draw in their fixture with Bishop’s Stortford, 2-2 being the final result, Bedford having taken the lead in the first half, only for Stortford to equalise early on in the second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stortford then took the lead on the 45th minute, with Bedford forcing the draw after finding the back of the net three minutes later. Bedford will need to put in their best performance on Saturday when they head to top of the table St Albans.

The Seventh team were left heartbroken, after taking an early lead in their match, quickly following up with a second goal, only for their Welwyn Garden City opponents to level the scores.

Just as the match looked like it would end in a draw, a strike on goal by Welwyn, in the final seconds of the match, was cleared from the goalmouth by the Bedford defence, only to be deemed to have crossed the line, giving Welwyn the victory.

In the England Hockey Masters’ Championships, it was the turn of Bedford’s Women’s Over 55s to begin their championship run and, thanks to Storm Bert, the squad made a blustery trek to Harleston Magpies on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bedford were determined to defeat Harleston, the two teams having faced each other in last year’s championship Tier 2 finals, a 1-0 loss for Bedford meaning they had to settle for being National Tier 2 silver medallists.

After a first half dominated by Bedford, the team headed into the second half with a 2-0 advantage. Changes by Harleston to their match format, in the second half, managed to break down the Bedford defence on a number of occasions, before they finally bagged a goal of their own.

Undeterred, Bedford regrouped and once more dominated, a further goal giving them the victory, 3-1.

The result sends Harleston down to Tier 2 and leaves Bedford to continue with their run in Tier 1, with their next fixture, yet to be announced, taking place on the 15th of December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This coming Sunday (1st December) has the Men’s and Women’s Over 45’s both step out on pitch for the first-round matches of their championships.

The women have a home draw, when they face up to Blueharts, whilst the men head away to Leighton Buzzard.