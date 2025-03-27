GB selection for former Bedford Hockey Club player

Maddie in her BHC days

GB Hockey has, today, announced eight new players selected to join their GB squad.

Amongst the newly named players is Bedford Girls' School Alumna and former Bedford Hockey Club player, Maddie Axford.

Maddie rose through the ranks of Bedford Hockey Club, from being a club junior to Ladies' First XI player, and currently plays for the University of Nottingham, where she is studying International Media and Communications.

GB Hockey write: "Axford made her senior England debut in India and impressed with a brilliant assist to Darcy Bourne against the hosts. Previous to this, the 21-year-old had been a consistent member of the England U21 and U22 squads, highlighted by winning a bronze medal at the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup 2021."

Bedford Hockey Club is incredibly proud to have been a part of Maddie's rise to international success.