Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a game played in heavy rain, the hosts scored two first half goals to take both points and maintain their play-off place while Town slipped down to seventh in a competitive SML Divison One.

Winslow had the better of the first half in the difficult conditions and they took the lead just after the half-hour mark when Kevin Owusu's shot took a bad deflection to give them the lead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Before the break Nathan Amaning fired home a great 20 yard shot to double the lead.

Amps beaten away in midweek at Winslow.

Town tried to get back in the game after the break but the nearest they came was when Sam Holmes hit the bar from just outside the box.

It was a disappointing defeat for the Amps after three away wins, but Winslow's first half goals proved enough as the game finished with the elements making good football impossible.

Town are due to go to leaders O N Chenecks tomorrow night (Thursday) in a busy week, and then have two home games against Cranfield on Saturday and Huntingdon on Tuesday.