Ampthill Town's winning start came to an end on Tuesday when they were held to a 0-0 draw by Letchworth Garden Eagles, writes Eric Turner.

The Amps must still be wondering how they failed to win the game given the number of chances and possession they maintained.

Yet it needed a penalty save late on to stop the Eagles from swooping with the points.

Ampthill had much the better of the early play and Mo Ahmed and Sam Holmes both had shots blocked with only the keeper to beat.

Several opportunities came Town's way and it was a similar story as numerous flag kicks and set pieces went astray.

The hosts examined the Letchworth defence all night and in one raid Sam Holmes and James Young both hit the post inside ten seconds.

But Letchworth stood firm and in the dying minutes they had a chance to take the points when Kienan Malone's untimely tackle conceded a penalty only for Mitch Howe to pull off a great stop from Max Smith.

But it was two home points that went by the way and they will look to get back on the winning trace at Buckingham on Saturday before a home game with London Colney on Tuesday.