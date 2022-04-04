Win over Kidlingtion Reserves keeps Ampthill in play-off hunt

.

It was a case of where there's a will there a way for Ampthill FC last weekend when they won 1-0 at Kidlington reserves. Substitute Will Barrett came off the bench to score the winner and earn three vital points on their travels.

Town's last win came in Oxfordshire three weeks ago and after two draws a return trip to the county did the trick as they secured a much needed three success.. They completed the double over their hosts who they beat 2-1 in February and they had enough possession and chances to have won by a bigger margin.

Enough openings were created but the home keeper was in good form while Town examined the home defence but were not clinical enough in the final third of the pitch.

Town's forwards missed out on some good opportunities before Ampthill eventually made the breakthrough in the 70th minute. Lee Hawkes made a double change early in the second period and Ethan Clarke advanced for ward to feed Will Barrett and the hard working midfielder beat keeper Xhako with a low angled shot for his first goal of the season.

Ampthill had several chances and as early as the fifth minute Sam Holmes saw a 25 yard shot cannon off the crossbar before midway through the half Holmes drive was saved by Xhako after a good run by Cerminara.

Tompkins was forced into a good save late in the first half before another Holmes shot went astray. Ampthill were in the box seat after the break and Holmes again brought the best out of Xhako with the goal at his mercy before Barrett's goal which was to divide the teams.

Ampthill were denied by the woodwork while Cerminara brought a fine save from Xhako. The hosts were reduced to ten men in the last five minutes when Sam Jenkins got a second yellow but Town came back home with an important three points with a solid defensive display while their forwards would have added more on another day with good creativity not always being rewarded.