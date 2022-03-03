'We should get the points' - Bedford Town manager reflects on abandoned Kidlington match

Bedford Town manager Gary Setchell (Pictures courtesy of www.bedfordeagles.net)

Bedford Town manager Gary Setchell thinks the result of their abandoned Kidlington game last month should stand after their hosts refused to come out for the second half, following an altercation in the tunnel.

Leaders Eagles are still awaiting a decision from the FA on the outcome of the Southern League Division One Central game, in which they were 1-0 up.

In a club interview after their 2-0 win at Barton Rovers on Saturday, Setchell said: “I feel we should get the points.

“We took the field for the second half and they didn’t.

“If teams can do that and get away with it, it’s going to set a precedent throughout football, if you’re losing to say you’re not coming out because something’s happened in the tunnel.

“I’ve seen 200 things worse in my time in football, it was something and nothing and you can’t just refuse to come out, especially when all the supporters have paid.

“As far as I’m concerned my players didn’t do anything wrong. We were 1-0 up away from home against a gale force wind and I’m pretty sure we would have gone on to win, although obviously you never know in football.

“I genuinely feel we should get the points if that’s going to set a precedent for a lot of other incidents further down the line.”

Eagles latest success sees them remain two points ahead of Berkhamsted and seven clear of AFC Dunstable in third.

Callum Donnelly scored after five minutes at Barton Rovers with Connor Tomlinson making it 2-0 on the half hour.

“We showed both sides and 100 per cent dominated,” said Setchell. “First half we showed we can play really good football and hurt teams and second half we showed how resilient and strong we can be.”

This week Eagles have two home games, hosting midtable Didcot Town in the league on Saturday and Biggleswade Town in the Bedfordshire Senior Cup on Tuesday.

“It’s good to be involved in the title race. We are stong at home and hopefully we can continue that trend and get the results we need but the other teams will be on us, we can’t afford to take our foot off the gas,” added Setchell.