Wasteful Ampthill Town well beaten at table-toppers Everett

Sam Holmes - not his day against Everett. Pic by Stewart Taylor.

After a sequence of four cup games Ampthill Town turned their attention back to league matters at the weekend but came out second best with a 4-0 defeat at table-toppers Everett Rovers.

But the scoreline hardly tells the story of the game in which the Amps had countless scoring opportunities but failed to take their chances in the final third which proved expensive as the points slipped away.

The Amps were the only side to take a point off the league newcomers in their 15 league outings before the match, having drawn 1-1 at home in August, but must have left their shooting boots at home as they fell to their third league loss.

Harvey Sells helped himself to a hat-trick and the hosts led 1-0 at the break though Town scorned several opportunities.

Another couple of chances came and went before Everett doubled their lead in the second period but Town's firepower after a busy month let them down.

James Hatch and Sam Holmes usually have an eye for goal but were not at the races on Saturday while Danio Brown and Kadeem Gutzmore also missed openings when well placed, and the hosts capitalised to add late goal to ensure their win.

Harvey Sells opened his account 15 minutes into the game and added a second within 10 minutes of the restart.

Town's misery was completed by two goals in a five minute spell around the 65 minute mark with Sells securing his hat-trick and Harry Bennett finishing the rout.

After only one win in their recent four cup ties, the Amps will be looking for an improvement at both ends of the pitch when they go to Rothwell on Saturday having put five past them early in August.