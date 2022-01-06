Ware next for league leaders Bedford Town after adding four festive points

Rene Howe celebrates scoring the winner against St Neots Town (Picture courtesy of www.bedfordeagles.net)

Four festive points against mid-table opponents, with a 1-1 draw with Biggleswade last Monday and a 1-0 win on New Year’s Day against St Neots Town have ensured Bedford Town start 2022 at the top of the table.

This weekend fifth-placed Ware are Eagles’ hosts in another Southern League Division One Central fixture, on their 3G pitch.

Rene Howe had given the Eagles the lead within five minutes against their groundshare tenants Biggleswade and it looked as if the three points were heading the league leaders’ way.

But, their ‘hosts’ at the Eyrie scored a last minute equaliser to earn a share of the points.

Howe (pictured celebrating with fans) was again the man on target against St Neots, netting his 20th goal of the season in the 55th minute. The visitors were reduced to ten men a few minutes later after a tackle on Connor Tomlinson and Eagles did enough to maintain the lead.

Speaking to www.bedfordeagles.net after Saturday’s victory, which saw Bedford dominate a difficult game on a difficult pitch, manager Gary Setchell said: “We managed to muddle through. We created six or seven good chances, I don’t think anyone has any complaints with the result, I think 1-0 is a fair result for us. We dug in, bit down on the gum shield and we kept going.”