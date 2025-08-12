Two-goal Tyrone Marsh strikes late to earn Bedford Town a point against Alfreton Town in opener

Two-goal Tyrone Marsh was the Bedford Town hero as they marked their long-awaited return to the sixth tier of English football with a thrilling 2-2 National League North home draw with Alfreton Town on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The summer signing from Boreham Wood netted his second just before the end to delight a 978 crowd and said: “That was brilliant and it felt like a win in the end.

“I felt like we deserved something out of the game. It was good to get a draw – it would have felt like a slap in the face if we hadn't - and we can kick on from that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That was my first game at this level and it was a bit of a 'welcome to Conference North'.

Tyrone Marsh celebrates his late equaliser. Photo by Simon Gill.

“It was a battle but we dealt with it in the end.”

Joint assistant boss David Noble said: “It was good to get the first point on the board in the first game – the first point we have taken at this level in 19 years. And getting that late equaliser, it feels like more than a point.”

Amid an electric atmopshere, the deadlock was broken in the 35th minute by a moment of individual brilliance.

After being fouled just outside the box, Marsh stepped up and expertly curled the free kick into the back of the net, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But celebrations were short-lived as a defensive mix-up allowed Alfreton to strike back.

A long ball caused confusion in the Eagles' backline, and Siya Ligendza capitalised on the opportunity, slotting home the equaliser just before the half time whistle.

The second half was a breathless, end-to-end affair.

Alfreton began to apply more pressure and their persistence paid off when a long throw-in into the Bedford penalty area caused a scramble. Fewster was the quickest to react, poking the ball home to give Alfreton a 2-1 lead and silence the home support on 74 minutes.

With the clock ticking down and an opening-day defeat looming, Bedford showed tremendous character.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They pushed forward in search of an equaliser, throwing bodies into the Alfreton box.

And their perseverance was rewarded at the death as, amid a frantic goalmouth scramble, it was Marsh who reacted quickest to stab the ball home on 90+3 minutes.

The Eagles now head for Southport this weekend.