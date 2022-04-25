Tuesday is cup final night for Bedford Town - with Championship game on Saturday

Rene Howe scored both goals for Eagles against Aylesbury United in their 2-1 win on Saturday Picture courtesy of www.bedfordeagles.net

The game is at Luton Town’s Kenilworth Road ground, with the Southern League Division One Central champions taking on the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division side, who have finished fourth in the table.

The match is all ticket, being sold via the Luton Town ticket office. See the club website: www.bedfordeagles.net for details.

At the weekend Eagles beat Aylesbury United 2-1 in their final league game, watched by a crowd of 816. Ducks took an early lead through Jamie Rudd, but Bedford came back with two goals for Rene Howe, making it 33 for the season.

Gary Setchell’s side finish their season with 91 points from their 38 games, ten points ahead of nearest rivals Berkhamsted.

Tickets are also available, via the club website, for the PitchingIn Southern League Division One Championship game on Saturday (April 30) when Eagles will welcome winners of Division One South, Plymouth Parkway, to the Eyrie.