Trip to basement side Wantage Town for leaders Bedford Town

Bedford Town manager Gary Setchell

Bedford Town were held to a 0-0 draw by North Leigh on Saturday.

But they are still top of the Southern League Division One Central, three points ahead of Berkhamsted (who drew 1-1 with AFC Dunstable) with a game in hand.

It was the first time Eagles have failed to score at the Eyrie in the league this season but their visitors showed why they hadn’t lost a game since Bedford beat them in December.

Gary Setchell’s side continue their bid for the title when they visit bottom club Wantage Town on Saturday, followed by a trip to Welwyn Garden City, in sixth, next weekend.

“We’ve got fixtures we can slip up in - and so have the other teams, so it’s still open for me,” said the manager in a club interview after the North Leigh game.

“We certainly aren’t celebrating, there’s better teams than us that have failed from our situation. Berkhamsted are still fighting for every point, as are we, and will probably feel like we have let each other off the hook today.

“I’m probably a little bit disappointed because we have been on a great run, but when I think about it, it’s not the end of the world,” Setchell added.

“North Leigh were very organised, physical, worked hard, everything you’d expect from a top six side. I just felt we weren’t good enough at the top of the pitch today.

“We have just got to keep our composure. We are still unbeaten in 19 games, only lost once since September and it’s not often we don’t score.”