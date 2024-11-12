Tough task away at table-toppers as Bedford Town aim to bounce back from St Ives Town setback

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bedford Town face a tough trip to Southern League Premier Central leaders Kettering Town on Saturday as they look to bounce back from a 3-0 home setback against St Ives Town last weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bedford fell behind on 35 minutes as William Glennon purposely chipped home the ball from 22 yards with Josh Odell-Bature down with an injury and the referee playing on.

After Bedford had a shot cleared off the line on 55 minutes, the referee dismissed claims of a foul on Josh Odell-Bature as Johnson Gyamfi took advantage on the counter and made it 2-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The third goal came in the fifth added minute when Nathan McDonald was deemed to have picked up a back pass and a free kick given on the edge of the six yard box. With all Bedford’s players on the goal line, the ball was played to Coree Wilson, who fired home.