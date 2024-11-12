Tough task away at table-toppers as Bedford Town aim to bounce back from St Ives Town setback

Bedford Town face a tough trip to Southern League Premier Central leaders Kettering Town on Saturday as they look to bounce back from a 3-0 home setback against St Ives Town last weekend.

Bedford fell behind on 35 minutes as William Glennon purposely chipped home the ball from 22 yards with Josh Odell-Bature down with an injury and the referee playing on.

After Bedford had a shot cleared off the line on 55 minutes, the referee dismissed claims of a foul on Josh Odell-Bature as Johnson Gyamfi took advantage on the counter and made it 2-0.

The third goal came in the fifth added minute when Nathan McDonald was deemed to have picked up a back pass and a free kick given on the edge of the six yard box. With all Bedford’s players on the goal line, the ball was played to Coree Wilson, who fired home.

